Prasad urges honoring ancestors during Diwali

[Source: CNN]

On Diwali, one should reignite the light of truth, justice, and righteousness to strengthen Fiji’s future.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad stating that the Coalition Government prioritizes meaningful solutions that place people’s lives first.

He adds that it is vital for individuals and communities to incorporate these teachings into their lives so they can build strong relationships with others and live in harmony.

Article continues after advertisement



[Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad]

“Announcing the national holiday to celebrate Girmit diwaas to reflect on the diversity, the history of the people of Indian Origin to bring a reminder to all the people of the country about the significance of girmit and the contribution of the people of Indian in this country”

Prasad further adds that Diwali is a festival of lights that symbolizes the importance of moral values and spiritual growth.

He emphasizes that on this significant occasion, we must honor our forefathers who, despite the brutality and hardships of the indenture system, future generations, language, culture, traditions, and festivals.