Prasad thanks Australia for supporting Fiji

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad during his meeting with Katy Gallagher [Source: Supplied]

Much deeper and more meaningful regional integration can come through a visa-free Pacific region.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad during his meeting with Katy Gallagher, Minister for Finance, Minister for Women, Minister for the Public Service, and Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Leader of the Government in the Senate in Canberra, Australia.

Professor Prasad provided an update on Fiji’s economic progress, highlighting the strong 20 percent growth last year and a further 8.2 percent projected for this year.

He discussed cooperation in building more schools and also constructing additional classrooms for the schools in the Greater Suva-Nausori area, as the population has grown drastically in this area.

The DPM says capacity in classrooms is a big issue that needs urgent attention.

Professor Prasad thanked the Australian Government for its excellent support to Fiji and the critical role played during and after the COVID pandemic in financing its economic development.