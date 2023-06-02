Prasad expresses confidence in the police

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has addressed concerns about rising crime rates, assuring the public that the police force is actively addressing the issue.

Prasad acknowledged the existence of both petty crimes and more serious offenses, emphasizing the authorities’ awareness of the various types of crime prevalent in society.

He expressed confidence in the police force’s ability to handle the diverse challenges they face.

“Of course, those petty crimes are more serious crimes. These are issues that the police are dealing with, and we are confident that the police are aware of different types of crime.”

Prasad has also assured the public that the government is committed to ensuring public safety and crime prevention.