Power outage halts surgery, MOH investigates

The Ministry of Health is conducting a thorough investigation into an incident at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where an open-body surgery was temporarily abandoned last Monday following a sudden power outage.

In a statement, the ministry acknowledges the incident, confirming that indeed there was a delayed response from the backup generator following the power outage.

The ministry says it is looking into the circumstances leading to this delay.

It has also assured implementing measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

It’s understood that a visiting team from New Zealand was conducting the operation when the incident happened.

The ministry says what transpired overshadowed the diligent work of the visiting team.

