Potential boost in poverty reduction and human development

A delegation from the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent United States government agency has arrived into Fiji for a week-long visit aimed at advancing discussions on a potential development compact.

The visit comes after Fiji’s recent selection by the MCC Board as eligible to develop a compact.

The MCC provides time-bound grants to partner countries demonstrating strong commitments to good governance, economic freedom, and investment in their people.

Its compacts are designed to support initiatives that promote sustainable economic growth while addressing key social and development challenges.

During their visit, the delegation, led by Ryan Johnson, will engage with government ministries, civil society organizations, and private-sector representatives to identify the binding constraints to economic growth in Fiji.

The findings from these consultations will guide the design of a compact programme aimed at improving livelihoods, reducing poverty, and creating opportunities for local communities.

The Minister for Finance, Commerce, and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, welcomed the delegation, expressing gratitude to the United States Government and MCC for selecting Fiji.

If successfully developed, the compact is expected to target initiatives that directly benefit Fijians, from improved access to education and healthcare to support for local businesses and job creation.

Stakeholders say the programme has the potential to make a significant impact on poverty reduction and human development across the country.

