Politics

Camillo resigns from The People’s Alliance

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
May 5, 2022 5:04 pm
Abel Camillo

The People’s Alliance Nadi district branch President Abel Camillo has resigned after being overlooked as a candidate for the upcoming election.

Camillo claims he was invited to the party by the late Na Momo Levu na Tui Nawaka, Ratu Asaeli Driu to represent the people of Nawaka in Nadi.

He says his goal was not to be branch president but to become a candidate and represent the Rotuman people in government.

Article continues after advertisement

Camillo claims party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has lied to him and to all Fijians because the proposed candidates do not include youth.

“I’ve sent him a text and I’ve said you no longer represent the interest of Rotuma and you know what was his response, his response was ‘vinaka’.”

Camillo also claims the People’s Alliance does not represent Rotuma, the Chinese community and other minority groups and this is evident in the party’s proposed candidate lineup.

Camillo is also demanding a public apology from Rabuka.

People’s Alliance General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says Camillo does not represent the Vanua of Nadi which has its own representatives.

“They looked at all the information that was provided by the applicants and they felt that he did not meet the requirements that the party needed.”

Ditoka says the party did not push Camillo out, and he chose to resign after he was unsuccessful in his bid to become a proposed candidate.

The party was to announce its additional proposed candidates tonight but Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says this has been rescheduled.

