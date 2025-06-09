Police vow to keep safety and ethics first

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are urging officers to prioritize ethics and public trust despite falling crime in the Southern Division.

Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent Koro Lesikimaloku said consistency, integrity and accountability are vital to maintaining public confidence, especially during the holiday season.

Crime statistics for the first quarter of 2025–2026 show a 23 per cent drop in overall crime and a 30 percent fall in serious offences. Crimes against women dropped by 30 per cent, crimes against children fell 45 per cent and illicit drug cases decreased by 14 per cent.

However, road fatalities have increased. SSP Lesikimaloku said stronger and more innovative traffic safety measures are needed.

He added that public trust depends not only on reducing crime but also on officers upholding professional standards and promoting safety at all times.

