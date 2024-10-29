Police urges vigilance in busy period

The Police is urging the members of the public to look after their children during this busy festive period.

This was highlighted by the Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, who states that parents should keep a look out of their children’s activities during this time of the year.

Driu says that they will increase their visibility and maintain an environment where everyone can celebrate and enjoy the festivities.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the public should be alert and take responsibility of their surroundings as well.

“The public need to be responsible also. Before leaving your homes, as we know that Fijian communities, they will always visit relatives. If you are leaving your home, it’s going to be vacant, please inform the nearest police station or inform any police officer that your house will be vacant”

Driu states that they have warned all police officers in the various division to be diligent and be prompt in responding to concerns raised by the members of the public.

He has emphasized to all their officers that they should be able to assist the public in a timely manner.