Police tighten security in Nadi ahead of UB40 concert

Police have stepped up security measures as Nadi prepares for the UB40 concert at King Charles Park later today.

Divisional Police Commander Western, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, says police are fully prepared to ensure the event remains safe and incident-free.

“We are preparing for it, and we aim to ensure it is an incident – and crime-free concert.”

He says specialized police resources will be deployed, including the K9 unit and modern surveillance technology.

SSP Vaisewa added that strict searches will be conducted at entry points, along with spot checks on suspicious individuals.

He also warned concert-goers against engaging in illegal activities, particularly alcohol-related offences.

Increased police presence is expected in Nadi Town, Namaka and along the Lautoka corridor.

