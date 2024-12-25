Police target illicit drug trade

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Police have made 16 arrests for illicit drug possession during their ongoing festive season operations.

The arrests took place across various divisions with seven in the Central Division, six in the Southern Division, one in the Eastern Division and two in the Northern Division.

This includes two men who were arrested after disembarking from a shipping vessel at Mua-i-Walu.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu said police officers are actively searching for illicit drugs during the festive period.

He said that arrests are made daily, and those found with drugs are charged and brought to court.

ACP Driu also said that police were committed to disrupting the drug trade as they expect more drug supplies to arrive for the holiday season.

Despite a smooth Christmas Eve operation, he assured that the Force will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all Fijians.