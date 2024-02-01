Police seek help to locate missing teen

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 14-year-old Bernice Deborah Mere Kunadua, who has been reported missing.

Mere Kunadua, who lives at Lot 48 Abichandea Road in Kinoya, Nasinu, was last seen leaving her house for school shopping on Friday.

She is 150cm tall, has a fair complexion, and has curly hair.

The Year 10 student was wearing a white top, long black pants, and was carrying a sling bag.

Anyone with information on Kunadua’s whereabouts is urged to call Valelevu Police Station at 8926035 or 7208869.