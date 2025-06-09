Police reveal alarming abuse cases

File photo

Sexual assault, teenage pregnancies and defilement are among the most pressing social issues facing Rotuma, according to the Fiji Police Force.

Speaking during an awareness session at the Rotuma Youth Festival last night, Sexual and Child Abuse officer Inspector Unaisi Mateiwai highlighted that the island is recording concerning levels of sexual abuse cases, warning that solutions must come from within the community itself.

Inspector Mateiwai said the youngest mother on the island was a 12-year-old and this is a concern.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year, we even saw teenage pregnancies recorded at the primary school level. No one will come from outside to save Rotuma. The responsibility lies with you.”

Mateiwai emphasized that under the law, although a minor may offer consent, final approval cannot be given by the child.

“In some cases, parents are aware their daughters are already living with boys. If a child is underage and parents allow it, they can face between 12 to 14 years of imprisonment.”

The awareness program formed part of the Rotuma Youth Festival, which is focused this year on addressing social ills and strengthening family and community values among island youth.

The festival continued today with workshops, sports activities, and further awareness sessions led by police various government Ministries and community leaders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.