Police ramp up operations ahead of festive season

The Fiji Police Force has stepped up operations early in preparation for the upcoming festive season.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the Force has shifted its approach this year, with increased visibility and night checkpoints already in place.

Tudravu says officers are working closely with the Land Transport Authority to ensure public safety on the roads.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve changed our mode of operations and started early. You’ll see more officers on the ground, checkpoints at night, and joint work with the LTA.”

The Commissioner adds that with both the festive and cyclone seasons approaching, collaboration from all stakeholders is crucial.

He says police cannot do it alone and that they need everyone’s support to move things forward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.