Police prosecutor in drug case bailed

A Police prosecutor who was allegedly found in possession of drugs in Lautoka has been granted bail by the Magistrates Court today.

Mikaele Salele represented himself in the case and was told to produce two sureties.

The 32-year-old has also surrendered all travel documents, reminded not to interfere with the prosecution’s witnesses, and to report to the Lautoka Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

The first phase of disclosures has also been served.

The incident happened last month in Natabua Lautoka, whereby the accused who was driving a vehicle was stopped by Police.

Police who searched the vehicle noticed the driver was acting suspiciously.

During the search, they found clear sealed plastics later confirmed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

He will reappear on the 20th of September.