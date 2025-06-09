Police probe former Youth Minister and Sports Council CEO

An official complaint has been lodged against former Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

This has been confirmed by police.

Police say the complaint relates to the alleged misuse of funds.

The complaint also involves Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Gilbert Vakalalabure.

The Fiji Police Force says it will be working with the Office of the Auditor-General as part of the investigation.

