Police K9 team recovers stolen items

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A Police K9 team responding to a report of burglary in Vunato in Lautoka yesterday managed to recover a number of the stolen items.

The suspect whose identity is known to Police evaded arrest.

The suspect in the process disposed of a number of the stolen items that were found by the team.

Police say the items recovered were assorted electrical appliances.

In another raid conducted by the Police K9 unit last night, a team on mobile patrol stopped and searched a vehicle along the Natabua seaside, where dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Also seized were several syringes and zip-lock bags.

Two men aged 35 and 41 were taken into custody as investigations continue.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says Police K9 capabilities supported by the Fiji Police Detector Dog Unit are regularly deployed to assist with special and routine operations.

ACP Driu says snap checks are being conducted not only targeting drugs but to assist in the detection of other crimes.

He also acknowledged the assistance of supporting agencies with the likes of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and New Zealand Police in working under a shared understanding of keeping our nation and region safe from the threats of crime.