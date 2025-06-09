Police investigating religious statues theft in Nadi

[file photo]

The Police team in Nadi are pursuing leads in five cases of the alleged theft of religious statues which occurred last week.

Police confirmed that they received three reports from Korociri in Nadi on the afternoon of last Friday between 12 to 1 pm, whereby five religious statues were stolen from three different properties.

In another case in Nakurakura in Nadi on the same day, an unknown person stole three religious statues, from the property of a 33 year old man.

In the fifth incident, an unknown suspect stole a religious statue from a prayer room belonging to a 35-year old man of Sagayam Road in Nadi.

The police are pursuing a number of leads, working around the clock to identify the suspect involved.

