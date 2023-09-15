Police investigate death of elderly woman

A number of people have been questioned and released in relation to the death of a 75-year-old woman in Koronivia Road Nausori yesterday.

Divisional Police Commander Eastern, SSP Josua Vodo says a post-mortem will be conducted today to determine the cause of her death.

SSP Vodo says following this they will be able to release further information.

The woman was found motionless inside her home in Koronivia yesterday morning.

SSP Vodo says the investigation is currently underway.

