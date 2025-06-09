Police increase operations against illegal liquor sales

[File Photo]

Police have intensified monitoring and enforcement operations targeting the illegal sale of liquor as part of ongoing efforts to protect public safety and uphold licensing laws.

The Fiji Police Force confirmed that six people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after they were allegedly caught selling liquor without a valid licence in Nadawa.

A raid was carried out by the Southern Division Taskforce at a shop in the area, where assorted alcoholic beverages were seized during the operation.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the six suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

The Fiji Police Force has thanked members of the public for sharing information and says community cooperation plays a key role in addressing illegal liquor sales, which can contribute to crime, public disorder and harm to families.

Police are urging anyone with information about the illegal sale of liquor to report it directly to the Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.