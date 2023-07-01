Police Force to increase manpower

The Fiji Police Force will recruit an additional 100 police constables to boost its operations.
The Force has been allocated $2.3m for this in the new fiscal year.
Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says $183.7 million has been allocated to the Force, with an increasing focus on preventing cybercrimes and combating the distribution and use of illegal drugs.
Prasad says to improve visibility, $700,000 is allocated to strengthen police beat patrol in urban and rural areas under a new crime prevention initiative.
The government has allocated $3 million to improve existing infrastructure such as police stations, barracks and police posts.
“Over the years, previous government had constructed new police stations, which has cost close to a hundred millions dollars while many existing police stations, quarters and posts were neglected.”
Prasad says with the focus on maintenance and bringing police infrastructure to a better standard, the Force’s budget allocation will allow for the renovation and upgrade of police quarters and posts.