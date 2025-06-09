Police Commissioner urges patience over Viber chat allegations

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has responded to allegations linking senior police officers to Viber drug-related chats, urging the public to remain patient as the investigation unfolds.

Tudravu called for full support for the Criminal Investigation Department, emphasizing the need to let officers do their work.

He says the police have nothing to hide and praised the dedication and honesty of officers committed to uncovering the truth.

This comes after allegations of some involvement of some senior officers.

Tudravu explained that the investigation is focused on identifying the source of the leaks and connecting all relevant information.

“I would like them to do their job. We have nothing to hide. Even though there’s a call that we have been compromised, I’ve already stated that we have honest, dedicated police officers that are around who have put up their hands to do the job.”

