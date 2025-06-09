Police call for driver vigilance

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has raised concerns over drivers ignoring road rules during morning peak hours.

Assistant Officer in Charge of Traffic, Matelita Daveta, says this has been an ongoing issue since the start of the year, despite repeated calls for compliance.

Daveta highlighted the danger to officers directing traffic, who often stand unprotected in the middle of the road.

She urged motorists to remain vigilant, noting that five accidents involving students – including one fatality – have been recorded this month alone.

Drivers are reminded to prioritize the safety of student pedestrians at all times.

The road death toll for January reached six, compared to two in the same period last year.

To date, one death has been recorded in February, compared to none in the previous year.

Daveta attributed the rise to driver negligence and confirmed that the Force is collaborating with the Land Transport Authority to address these concerns.

