PM urges MPs to unite for Constitutional reform

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling on MPs to set aside party divisions and cooperate on creating a Constitution that truly embodies democracy, justice, and unity.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 will be debated today and according to the Prime Minister, it will shape the future of democracy, the destiny of the country, and with it, the lives of the people.

He says for a constitution to be legitimate, it must demonstrate the will of the people and reflect their dignity in shaping their own future.

However, Rabuka states that the current 2013 Constitution lacks this fundamental principle.

“It is important to understand that democracy thrives when decisions are made through reasoned debate, inclusive dialogue, and mutual respect. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to engage in meaningful discussions, to listen to diverse voices, and to ensure that this process is transparent, accountable, and just.”

Rabuka says the proposed amendments introduce a more efficient and flexible process for constitutional change, ensuring that necessary updates can be made without undue delay.

He explained that Section 2 simplifies the language of Chapter 11, allowing for greater clarity and adaptability in governance by removing outdated or restrictive provisions.

Section 3, Rabuka says enhances legislative efficiency by lowering the threshold for constitutional amendments from three-quarters to two-thirds and removing the requirement for a nationwide referendum.

The Prime Minister says this ensures that amendments can be passed through elected representatives in Parliament, reflecting the democratic mandate while streamlining the decision-making process.

“The Constitution must therefore be adaptive and able to be moulded to reflect the needs of its people. Through this, we have the assurance that, as a system, it creates the culture that reinstates and sustains our values. Ultimately, the Constitution remains a living document that responds meaningfully to Fiji’s needs.”

Rabuka believes that lowering the approval threshold strikes a balance between stability and adaptability, ensuring that the constitution can be improved when needed while still maintaining a strong two-thirds consensus in Parliament.

Currently, amendments require the approval of three-quarters of both Parliament and registered voters in a referendum.

The PM adds that this constitutional reform modernizes the constitutional amendment process, making it more effective, democratic and upholds the tenets good government.

