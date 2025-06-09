PM unveils $500 million Koro Project

Fiji will build its first modern village under the $500 million Koro Development Project.

It brings together homes, businesses, and cultural spaces.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states it marks a proud moment for the nation and proves Fiji can grow without relying on others.

“Koro demonstrates that Fiji can lead with scale, with sustainable, with strategic vision. Behind this vision is the determination and generosity of one of our very own.”

Rabuka said it showed the country could lead with scale, sustainability, and strategic vision.

The government is cutting red tape and improving services to encourage more investment.

Developer Robert Cromb said Koro would be a place for people to live, work, and grow together.

The project will be completed in three phases by 2033.

