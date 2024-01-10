PM pays tribute to Tikoitoga

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed gratitude for the service and contributions of the late High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Brigadier-General (Ret’d) Mosese Tikoitoga, in a eulogy delivered yesterday.

The Prime Minister received the diplomat’s body accompanied by his wife Jiu and members of the Fijian diaspora.

The former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces passed away in Port Moresby on December 29 following a brief illness.

Tikoitoga will be laid to rest on Friday.



