PM jets for CHOGM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to arrive for the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting underway in Apia, Samoa today.

Rabuka will visit Leauva’a Village which has adopted Fiji upon arrival, where he will be accorded a traditional welcome and engaged in a tree planting activity.

He is scheduled to meet with the Fijian Diaspora later in the evening.

The Prime Minister will be involved in various events such as the Commonwealth Plan for Action and Commonwealth Ocean Declaration alongside meetings with its bilateral counterparts worldwide.

Meanwhile, the forums for youth, women and people concluded yesterday at CHOGM.

The bi-annual meeting continues with the business forum along with side events today and tomorrow before the heads of government will meet on Friday.