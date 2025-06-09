PM familiar with proposed FNU Board Members

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is familiar with the individuals proposed as board members of the Fiji National University.

FBC News understands that the current council, previously led by Semesa Karavaki, is no longer functional.

He adds that he is aware of the proposed new list and there is a strong possibility the members will be appointed.

“I believe they are all names that I have seen before and I was comfortable with and so the approval is a matter of when I get it”

Karavaki was removed from the university council after raising complaints against Vice-Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba.

Rabuka says the complaints against the Vice-Chancellor still stand and will be dealt with.

