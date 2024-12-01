PM commends business community for driving socioeconomic progress

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

The business community has been commended for its pivotal role in advancing Fiji’s socioeconomic development during the 2024 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

The event honored business innovation and excellence, recognizing the achievements of the nation’s most dynamic and forward-thinking enterprises.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2024 awards saw a record 249 applications, reflecting increased engagement and enthusiasm among businesses to showcase their commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Highlighting Fiji’s impressive economic recovery and growth trajectory, Rabuka stressed the importance of resilience, diversification, and sustainable practices.



He also emphasized the economy’s 7.5 percent growth last year and the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s revised forecast of 3.8 percent growth this year.

“The upgrade in economic growth reflects notable improvements in several partial indicators from the middle of this year. Tourism earnings, cumulative up to June, have already surpassed the billion-dollar mark, marking a staggering increase of 125 percent from the previous year and a remarkable 12.3 percent higher than pre-pandemic earnings. This success is primarily attributed to the growth in visitor arrivals and higher spending levels.”

PM Rabuka also extended his gratitude to all the nominees and winners for their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, stressing their vital role in creating jobs, driving growth, and enhancing Fiji’s global standing.

“I congratulate all the nominees and the winners for their dedication, their innovative spirit, and their commitment to Fiji’s growth. You are the lifeblood of our economy, and your achievements are a testament to the Fijian spirit. We look forward to witnessing your continued success and the positive impact that you will have on our great nation.”

In line with Fiji’s National Development Plan 2029 and Vision 2025, Rabuka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Key priorities include investments in tourism, agriculture, and technology, as well as promoting sectors like medical tourism, digital nomadism, and high-value agricultural exports such as cocoa, vanilla, and honey.