Plans to strengthen tobacco control efforts

Fiji is working with an international team to assess the country’s needs for effectively implementing the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

Speaking during the Protocol Needs Assessment Mission meeting, Permanent Secretary for Fiji Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu stresses that this is part of a larger effort to identify gaps and enhance the implementation of the Protocol.

He adds as the first protocol adopted under the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, it aims to eliminate illicit tobacco trade through coordinated international efforts.

“The findings will inform the development of a national action plan, ensuring our policies align with international best practices and effectively combat illicit tobacco activities.”

Dr Tudravu highlighted the urgent need for action, citing that tobacco use causes over 1,200 premature deaths in Fiji every year.

In Fiji, tobacco-related costs amount to $319 million annually, 2.7% of its GDP, while tobacco-related illnesses claim 1,200 lives per year, almost 17% of all fatalities in the country.

Dr Tudravu says about 27 percent of lives lost to tobacco use are due to exposure to second-hand smoke.

He says the prevalence of smoking in Fiji remains high, mainly among adults and young people, which poses a severe threat to public health.

