Plans to establish Posting Committee

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Amidst the resignation of over 200 health professionals in the last five months, the Ministry of Health is planning on establishing a Posting Committee to fill these vacant positions.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlights challenges in deploying staff to rural and maritime areas, citing personal reasons and commitments as primary obstacles.

He adds challenges with the Open Merit System and Expression of Interest are slowing down efforts to fill positions in remote interior areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister adds the Ministry does consider humanitarian grounds, but this leads to remote areas being deprived of the opportunity to receive equal services.

“Family commitments I can say some are genuine concerns, some are genuine reasons and as the Ministry we have to see down and talk with them and see how best we can address those issues.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds the new posting committee will look into various factors which will help address challenges during posting while also prioritizing the filling of vacancies in rural areas.