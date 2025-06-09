Plans to enhance ocean conservation amid rising threats

Fiji’s marine ecosystems face increasing threats from climate change, overfishing, pollution, and coastal degradation, putting local livelihoods and food security at risk.

To tackle these challenges, Fiji has launched the National Geographic Pristine Seas expedition, aimed at exploring its largely uncharted deep-sea environments and gathering crucial data to guide sustainable ocean management.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry Sanjana Lal stresses the importance of combining scientific research with traditional knowledge to protect Fiji’s 1.3 million square kilometres of marine territory.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Fisheries]

The expedition, a collaboration between national agencies and the Pristine Seas team, seeks to fill critical knowledge gaps and support marine spatial planning, biodiversity conservation, and climate adaptation efforts.

Lal states that the expedition’s role in fostering community involvement and building capacity, inspiring future marine leaders in Fiji.

She is calling for continued partnerships and visionary leadership to ensure the long-term protection and sustainable use of Fiji’s oceans.

