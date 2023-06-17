Plans for Port Denarau Marina expansion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Plans are being explored for the potential expansion of the award-winning Port Denarau Marina.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka highlighted this during his visit to the marina this morning and meeting with Port Denarau Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch.

Gavoka says he looks forward to further discussions and working with stakeholders to explore development prospects, as this is a very lucrative market which had also kept the economy afloat during the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rasch says there has been increasing interest by luxury charterers and an expansion will allow more charter vessels to consider Fiji without limitations on the size of vessels.