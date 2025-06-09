Plan to boost women’s wallets

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Cabinet has approved Fiji’s first National Action Plan to boost women’s economic power from 2025 to 2030.

The plan aims to close the gender gap by increasing women’s access to jobs, business support, finance, and health services.

It focuses on four key areas and that is fair employment and training, support for women-led businesses, access to finance and better health and well-being.

Government says this is a direct step to help more women benefit from the economy.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection will drive the rollout of these actions across sectors.

