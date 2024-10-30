PILON members aim to strengthen justice

Attorney General Graham Leung says the goal of working together across the Pacific is to strengthen justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

Leung further states that it is also important to contribute to peaceful, safe, secure, and prosperous Pacific communities.

Speaking at the 43rd annual meeting of the Pacific Islands law officers, Leung stresses that an informed legal profession is one of the best guarantees of a continuing democracy.

He states that most of the island countries are underresourced and lack capacity in so many areas.

However, he says that when we pool resources, it can make a big difference.

“There are significant benefits to sharing and combining resources to leverage our Pacific voice, influence, and competitiveness and to overcome geographical and demographic disadvantages. The challenge for you as leaders and senior law officers is to operationalize PILON’s vision so it becomes practical and meaningful for the people you serve.”

Leung adds that the PILON members have agreed upon three strategic priorities for the 2024-2026 cycle, and that is to act on corruption, sexual and gender-based violence, and cybercrime.