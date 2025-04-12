Perseverance leads to success: Rabaka

Aleksio Rabaka (left) with his mother.

It was a dream come true for Aleksio Rabaka, as he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science from the University of the South Pacific.

The 27-year-old dedicated this milestone to his mother, who raised him alone and made countless sacrifices to prioritize his education.

Rabaka praised her strength in overcoming social stigma and shielding him from hardships.

He added that he faced challenges while helping his mother support his younger siblings, but through hard work and determination, he achieved his goal.

“Yes, well, as I had just mentioned, we were raised by Mum for a while there, being a single-parent family. She, I would say, is the very reason I am here. I attribute a lot of my success to her. And there were evenings when she would go without dinner, I would go without dinner, just so that we could feed the other five.”

He encourages students to always pursue their dreams with determination, no matter the obstacles, and to stay focused on their goals.

Rabaka’s mother, Keresi Suiniika, says she feels overwhelmed with pride, as despite facing financial constraints, her son’s hard work and determination have made her incredibly proud.

“There definitely were many hardships. Me being a single mum, Aleki being so brave. Despite the little home we have, our financial constraints, he always managed and never complained. His perseverance and determination were truly remarkable — very Christ-like in all the things he did.”

She encourages parents to always shape their children’s path by instilling good values that will empower them.

