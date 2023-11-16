Partnership to enhance waste management

The increase in the number of communicable diseases in the Province of Bua has prompted the enhancement of waste management in the area.

ADRA Fiji has collaborated with the Ministry of Health to strengthen waste management in the 38 selected communities in Bua.

Project Manager, Akanisi Ranadinivugalei, says they are fortunate to partner with the Ministry to address waste management-related issues on the ground.

Ranadinivugalei says they are reaching out to communities through awareness campaigns on the importance of executing preventative measures.

She adds that they also focus on reforestation for the beautification of the village, taking into consideration the three Rs concept – reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The initiative is one of the key focuses of ADRA Fiji’s Learning Environment Adaptation Project, supported by USAID through the Pacific American Funds.

A total of 50 communities have been selected for the initiative in the Northern Division.