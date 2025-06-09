Pacific partnership sets new targets to protect women

[Source: UN Women Pacific/ Facebook]

Violence against women and girls remains a serious concern across the Pacific.

Governments and partners have renewed their commitment to prevention and stronger responses.

This was the focus as the Pacific Partnership to End Violence Against Women and Girls reviewed progress and set priorities for the years ahead.

The Program Steering Committee met this week to assess Phase Two progress.

Members noted stronger national prevention frameworks and improved multi-sector responses to emerging forms of violence.

The meeting brought together regional and international partners, including UN Women, the Pacific Community, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Australian Government and the European Union.

Civil society groups also attended, reflecting the program’s community focus through sport and faith initiatives.

Committee members said momentum was growing at both national and regional levels.

They noted better coordination is improving services and response pathways for survivors.

The committee endorsed priorities for the next phase and approved a Mid-Term Evaluation for 2026. This will guide the program as it expands across the region.

Partners acknowledged the program team for staying on track. They described the partnership as vital to preventing violence against women and girls in the Pacific.

