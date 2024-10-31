Pacific leaders and Noumea visit

A three-day Pacific Islands Forum-sponsored mission to Noumea, which included Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has finished and will post findings on the troubled political situation in New Caledonia.

New governance arrangements are being canvassed for New Caledonia, France’s Pacific territory which has been mired with violence.

Leaders of four Pacific nations have finished a three-day fact-finding visit to Noumea, eager to assist find a diplomatic solution to the dispute which centres on the country’s independence.

Riots and looting broke out in May following reforms that would allow long-term French settlers to vote, which pro-independence groups say will disenfranchise indigenous Kanaks.

This week, leaders of Fiji, Cook Islands, Tonga and Solomon Islands, along with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) secretary general Baron Waqa visited Noumea on a strictly observational trip, agreed by France and New Caledonia.

New Caledonia President Louis Mapou, who favours greater autonomy from France, told local journalists the visiting Pacific leaders drew on their country’s own varied experience to show different governance models.

He says Fiji, which gained independence, decided to withdraw from the Commonwealth, and is now re-evaluating its connection with the British Crown.