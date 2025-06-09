Pacific Elders welcome ICJ climate ruling

The Pacific Elders’ Voice has applauded the International Court of Justice’s historic Advisory Opinion on climate change, calling it a major step forward in holding countries accountable under international law.

The group praised the efforts of Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, founded by USP law students in Vanuatu for their advocacy, and thanked the Government of Vanuatu for leading the global push.

PEV says the ICJ ruling reinforces that climate change is a human rights issue and that countries, especially major polluters, must act urgently to cut emissions and protect vulnerable communities.

It says the ruling gives hope to Pacific Island nations facing rising sea levels and extreme weather, and should guide national and global decisions moving forward.

The group criticized Australia’s stance on climate responsibility, questioning its bid to co-host COP31 while opposing stronger legal obligations.

PEV says the ICJ has now provided a legal roadmap for climate justice and accountability.

