PA caucus reviews its plans

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The People Alliance caucus met yesterday afternoon to reflect on their political party’s journey and strategize for the future.

Party Leader and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that the meeting also looked at key areas of the budget from the perspective of the party.

“We just wanted to review our journey so far, how we as a party saw the budget, and look at the proposed national development plan. We were trying today to marry up the development plan and the party manifesto.”

Rabuka says the People’s Alliance caucus also deliberated on the National Development Plan.

The NDP is expected to be submitted to the cabinet soon for discussion and endorsement.

He states that they also discussed how the party manifesto aligns with the NDP.