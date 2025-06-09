Over hundred line up for back-to-school assistance

More than a 100 parents and guardians were lined up today at the Ministry of Education Office for inquiries concerning the $200 Back-To-School assistance.

Tailevu parent Siteri Tinai was among those present to have her child’s Back-to-School Assistance approved.

The mother of two says the assistance has helped her meet the expenses of necessary school items.

“This has allowed me to buy everything my children need for school from sandals, uniforms to stationeries.”

Meanwhile, parent, Ratu Kalaveti Bebenisala who travelled from Naitasiri, shared similar views, he added the assistance has been helpful in meeting back-to-school expenses for his five children.

“The assistance from the Government has helped my family immensely and has eased the financial pressure of preparing my children for school.”

Another parent, Siteri Adi Dreu has welcomed the assistance, saying it will allow her to pay for the remaining school items.

“I’ve been planning on my children’s school items ahead of the holidays, and the support from the Government has been timely.”

Parents and guardians, who do not receive their assistance by the end of today, are encouraged to visit their nearest Ministry of Education district office or the help desk at Waisomo house.

