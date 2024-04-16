Over 500 drug offenses recorded this year

The Fiji Police Force reveals that from January to March this year, a staggering 518 drug-related offenses were reported.

This includes 471 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, 44 cases of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs, two cases of unlawful importation and exportation, and one case of unlawful transfer and supply of illicit drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu, says that out of the 518 cases, 526 people were arrested and charged.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu reports that the Western Division recorded the highest number of arrests with 212, followed by the North with 129, the South with 108, the East with 47, and the Central Division with 30.

He further adds that marijuana continues to be the most prevalent drug, with a total of 408 cases, followed by 108 cases related to methamphetamine and cocaine, with two reported cases.

ACP Driu adds 488 of the accused persons were male, and 38 were female.

He states that out of the 526 arrests, 13 were juveniles.