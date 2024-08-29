Over $30m lost in digital and financial scams

[File Photo]

The Pacific Islands Forum has sounded the alarm over the escalating threat of digital and financial scams.

According to Pacific Islands Forum Director of Programmes & Initiatives Zarak Khan digital and financial scams accounted for a loss of over $37 million in 2023 alone.

He revealed this during the National Anti-Scam Awareness Week.

Khan highlighted the urgent need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to combat the growing threat of scams across the Pacific.

“While institutions need to do more, we are on the right path. Much is required at different levels of society. As leaders of your families, associations, and communities, it is your children and your members who are at constant risk of being scammed. It is your elders who need your protection and vigilance.”

Khan is urging all levels of society have also been urged to remain vigilant and to protect vulnerable groups.

Khan says according to the 2023 Global Anti-Scam Alliance report, 78% of survey respondents encountered at least one scam in the previous year.

He says estimates from Statista show that, in the first quarter of 2024, 37.6% of phishing attacks worldwide targeted social media, followed closely by email scams.

In Australia, Scam Watch reported that in the first half of 2024, approximately USD 86 million was lost to scams, with investment scams, romance scams, and phishing being the most prevalent.

Khan says scams have a regional dimension, and need to be addressed collectively.

He also commended the government for its proactive approach in establishing the Anti-Scam Taskforce earlier this year and for launching awareness campaigns aimed at protecting citizens.