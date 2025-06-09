Outdated structures leave LTA in spotlight, CEO warns

The Land Transport Authority is struggling with outdated structures and inefficiencies dating back to its 1998 inception.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa has revealed this to the Public Accounts Committee.

Rokosawa stated that LTA continues to juggle three distinct roles: regulator, enforcer, and customer service.

This, he states, creates operational and ethical challenges for frontline officers.

Rokosawa said while similar entities have modernized, LTA’s corporatization journey remains incomplete, leaving the authority under constant scrutiny.

“We have not completed our corporatization journey from 1998 till now, Rokosawa said, adding that officers face daily challenges deciding whether to act as regulator, enforcer, or service provider.”

Rokosawa stressed that structural reform and financial autonomy are essential to transform LTA into a modern, transparent, and accountable institution.

He said these changes are critical not just for the Authority’s survival but to advance national progress in road safety, enforcement, and public service.

Without urgent reform, Rokosawa warned that LTA risks continuing operational inefficiencies that compromise service delivery and put the authority in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

