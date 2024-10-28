Our islands are counting on us: Acting PM

Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka emphasizes the critical importance of integrating climate resilience into tourism.

While opening the Building Island Climate Resilience and Sustainable Workshop held in Nadi today, Gavoka stresses the need for tourism practices that honor the environment while preserving the rich cultural heritage unique to Pacific Island nations.

He says their approach must ensure that tourism not only respects the environment but also actively contributes to the preservation of the very ecosystems and communities that define our islands.

Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka

Gavoka, who is also the Minister for Tourism, highlights the dual responsibility of fostering economic growth through the industry while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship.

According to Gavoka, the tourism industry in the Pacific is experiencing a positive trajectory, signaling an opportunity to further develop sustainable practices.

“Our economies pose a link to tourism. We must adapt and evolve if we are to thrive in this new reality. This workshop offers the ideal platform for us to forge ahead with innovative solutions and resilient strategies. We are not only here to listen but to act. Each of us brings unique perspectives shaped by our nation’s experiences.”

The Acting Prime Minister called for collective action among stakeholders to create a lasting legacy that balances the need for economic advancement with the imperative of protecting the environment.

He stresses that our islands are counting on us, urging participants to work collaboratively towards a sustainable future for Pacific tourism.