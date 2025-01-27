One bailed, another remanded on drug charges

The Suva Magistrates Court has remanded Mikaele Kolikenakorotubu from the Mead Road Housing in Nabua.

Rotubu appeared in court this afternoon alongside Laisiasa Bavai, who was released on bail.

Kolikenakorotubu faces charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and two counts of serious assault.

Article continues after advertisement

The court was informed that on Saturday Kolikenakorotubu was found to have over 200 grams of drugs believed to be methamphetamine in his possession upon arrest at the Mead Road Housing.

The 29-year-old has chosen to have the Legal Aid Commission represent him.

The state also objected on bail, as the suspect has a pending case before the court, and he has previously breached his bail condition.

On the other hand, Laisiasa Bavai was released on bail, as he is a first-time offender, and his counsel, Simione Valenitabua, argued that he is injured and that he does not need to file a formal bail application.

Bavai faces charges for both assault and serious assault.

He was released on a $500 cash bond and two sureties with non-cash bail bonds of $500 each.

Strict bail conditions have been set for Bavai.

Valenitabua has also indicated that a formal report will be lodged with police with regards to his clients, as it is believed he was injured at the time of the arrest.

The state has also served full disclosures in this matter.

The matter will be called again on the 10th of next month for a plea.