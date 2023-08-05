Old capital to get facelift

Fiji’s old capital, Levuka Town, will be undergoing a major refurbishment.

The discussion for the facelift of the town is now ongoing.

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga was in a meeting with the Department of Culture, Heritage, and Arts pertaining to beautifying the town in the Lomaiviti province.

Article continues after advertisement

The talks include painting the frontage of the town, creating a buffer zone, improving infrastructure, putting up new billboards, and the Fiji Heritage Bill.



Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga during a meeting with the Department of Culture, Heritage, and Arts [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]