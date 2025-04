[File Photo]

Two police officers are under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Savusavu over the weekend.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has the Criminal Investigation Department to carry out the investigation.

It is believed that the minor is a 17-year-old.

Article continues after advertisement

More details are expected to be released later.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.