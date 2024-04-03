North under heavy rain alert

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the Northern Division and Northern Lau Group.

A trough of low pressure lies to the north of Fiji.

It is expected to gradually drift south and affect the northern parts of the group from later today.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Meteorological Service says occasional rain with heavy falls over the areas under alert, is expected especially in the afternoon, overnight or early morning.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, minor roads and iris crossing with some disruption to traffic flow and poor visibility.

The Met Services says there is a possibility of clear skies or sunny breaks in between the rain bands, especially during the early part of the day.