No route cuts for Fiji Airways despite global fuel hikes

Fiji Airways has no immediate plans to reduce flights or adjust routes despite rising global fuel prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

Airline Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says they plan to keep the full schedule, ensuring Fiji stays connected to all key destinations.

Scurrah says while some airlines worldwide are making temporary route changes, Fiji Airways is not at this stage.

“So the fuel price hikes are affecting all airlines globally right now, and you’re seeing the reaction from many in the industry already ready to recover through pricing mechanisms, be that a levy or increased fares.”

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Scurrah emphasized that keeping all routes operational is critical for passengers who rely on the airline and for supporting the tourism sector.

Fuel price fluctuations remain a significant challenge, accounting for 30 to 40 percent of operating costs.

He says Fiji Airways is monitoring prices daily and may adjust airfares or introduce a fuel surcharge if necessary.

“We haven’t decided yet to put a fuel levy on. We’re monitoring it every day. But like many of the other airlines that have already come out, it is an option available to us.”

Scurrah stresses that the airline is committed to balancing cost recovery with maintaining service to all destinations.

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